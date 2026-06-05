Police investigate shooting that injured two in Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin police responded to reports of a disturbance around 2:43 p.m. in the 300 block of Oakland Place Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found two individuals with gunshot wounds, police said. Both victims received medical assistance at the scene and were transported to hospitals for treatment. Police have not released information about the victims' conditions.

The Texas Rangers, Falls County Sheriff's Office and Falls County District Attorney's Office are assisting with the investigation.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active, and authorities say additional details will be released as they become available.