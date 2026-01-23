Marlin picks up tab for residents' weather prep supplies

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Marlin is picking up the tab for some resident weather preps.
The City has opened an emergency account at Keith's Ace Hardware in Marlin, allowing residents to gets faucet covers and pipe wrap free of charge.
Residents will need to provide proof of residency.
City of Marlin Residents:
To assist our citizens with preparing for the upcoming winter storm, the City of Marlin has opened an emergency account at Keith's Ace Hardware in Marlin. This is specifically for City of Marlin residents. There will be no costs for citizens who utilize this account; however, purchases will be limited to faucet covers and pipe wrap. Proof of residency must be presented.