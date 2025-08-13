Marlin fire chief announces resignation during council meeting

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Marlin announced Wednesday that Justin Parker will leave his positions as Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator.

Chief Parker joined the fire department in 2008 as a firefighter, and was appointed Fire Chief in 2014.

Parker is leaving his positions with Marlin to serve with another fire department in Central Texas, but will continue to serve as an active member of the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department.

Meet Your Fire Chief: Justin Parker was appointed as Chief of the City of Marlin Fire Department in January 2014. He gained employment with the City of Marlin Fire Department in January of 2008 and relocated to Marlin shortly thereafter. During early childhood, he developed a passion for the fire service and helping others in need. He officially began his emergency services career in 2000 as a Junior Firefighter with the Godley Fire Department in Johnson County, Texas. In August of 2020, he celebrated his twentieth (20th) consecutive year in the Fire Service. As a Marlin area resident and Fire Chief, he is committed to providing our citizens and visitors with quality and professional customer service. City of Marlin website

The city did not say when Parker will officially leave his positions. He made the announcement during a council meeting on Tuesday.

The full notice from the city can be viewed here: