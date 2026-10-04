MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin Police, Fire and EMS have consolidated emergency dispatch services with the Falls County Sheriff's Office in a move officials say will significantly cut response times.

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Marlin consolidates emergency dispatch services, expected to cut response times by up to 3 minutes

Marlin Police Chief James Hommel said all 911 calls will now be routed directly through the sheriff's department, eliminating unnecessary transfers that previously slowed emergency response.

"So with the consolidated dispatch, all 911 calls are going to be routed to the sheriff's department, which they have been, and the sheriff's department is going to dispatch the Marlin Police Department," Hommel said.

The new system is expected to reduce emergency response times by 2.5 to 3 minutes.

"It's gonna benefit the citizens, because if you look at it any time saved in a medical emergency, a fire emergency or a police emergency, if we can cut down the time that we're notified, that's a benefit," Hommel said.

Hommel said the consolidation had been discussed for roughly 15 years and was made possible by his working relationship with the Falls County Sheriff.

"Me and the sheriff have got a really good relationship. It's something that needed to be done years ago," Hommel said.

For Marlin resident Stanley Campbell, the faster response times are personal. Campbell said he has had to call 911 multiple times due to his wife's health.

"My wife, you know she's pretty sickly you know, she's got real bad health issues. That'll be great for her you know," Campbell said.

Hommel said the department is still working through a few issues but that the transition has been running smoothly overall.

"If this cuts down on one emergency that we get there quicker, that's well worth it," Hommel said.

Now that Marlin has completed the transition, the Falls County Sheriff's Office officially responds to calls in every city across the county.

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