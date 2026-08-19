Couple transforms Marlin Victorian home into spooky 'Macabre Manor'

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — A Marlin couple is bringing a historic Victorian home back to life — on their own terms, and with a distinctly spooky aesthetic.

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Couple transforms Victorian home into spooky 'Macabre Manor' in Marlin

Laura and Lee Anderson have been dreaming of owning a historic Victorian home for years. They finally found what they were looking for in an 1880s property in Marlin, Texas, which they've named the Macabre Manor.

"We were looking for something that was gonna be a little bit more ominous looking. Sort of a little reminiscent of the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland, or the Adams Family house. Sort of creepy but whimsical at the same time. So you can see all the interior that we've done is darker colors, and sort of a darker feel," Laura Anderson said.

The couple, who currently live in Round Rock, Texas, say they intentionally skipped researching the town before buying the property.

"It wasn't about the town. It was about the house," Laura Anderson said.

"And in terms of Marlin, you know, we didn't do any background at all. We knew small towns have small town problems," she said.

Despite that, the Andersons say they've grown to love both the home and the city.

"This was built by the town banker. He actually lived in it for 50 years," Lee Anderson said.

Lee Anderson sees Marlin's broader potential as well.

"Marlin has so much history and so much potential for a comeback. And with what's all been going on in Waco with Chip and Joana really kind of renovating the whole city, I mean Marlin is just a hop skip and a jump away and it's ready to turn around," Lee Anderson said.

The couple is doing all of the renovation work themselves. Their next steps include adding central air conditioning and renovating the upstairs bedrooms. As for the exterior, they plan to leave it largely as-is.

"We don't have, necessarily, big plans of changing much on the outside because we like the way it looks. It looks weathered, and worn in, and creepy, and people don't want to knock on the door generally," Lee Anderson said.

Laura and Lee describe themselves as anything but typical renovators.

"We're not contractors. We're not decorators. We're just normal people who appreciate history. I'm a hairdresser, and he's an air conditioning guy," Laura Anderson said.

Once the renovation is complete, the Andersons plan to move in full time. Laura envisions the manor eventually hosting weddings or operating as a bed and breakfast.

Lee also has a message for anyone who might be drawn to Marlin's stock of neglected historic homes.

"There's so many historic houses here. They're just crying for someone to move in and do something with them. So if you're an eccentric weirdo like we are, come and join us," he said.

Someone recently bought a historic home across the street from the Macabre Manor, giving the Andersons hope that another piece of Marlin's history is coming back to life.

The Anderson's were also recently featured on an episode of HGTV Extreme Home Buyers Club.

You can follow along on their renovation progress on their YouTube channel: