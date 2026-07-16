1 in 4 Marlin households lacks broadband internet access

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — More than a quarter of households in Marlin completely lack a broadband internet subscription, and nearly 20% don't even own a computer, according to the U.S. Census.

That means more than one in four families are entirely cut off from the modern digital economy.

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One in four Marlin households lacks broadband internet access

For some, staying offline is simply a way of life. Ralph Buhal, the owner of Climo Car Care in Marlin, prefers to keep things simple.

"I don't watch TV here, I don't have a computer here, so I don't have Wi-Fi."

But for those who want to get online, it can be a challenge. High monthly bills and dead cell zones leave many rural residents struggling to stay connected.

Mark Prause lives in a nearby small town and says the digital divide is a struggle he knows well.

"It's sad."

Prause said the lack of connectivity affects even basic communication.

"I have to go to a church, a special place to have a conversation."

He said he doesn't know what could be done to help.

"It puts us, it takes us back in history a little bit."

In an attempt to help those who are disconnected, the Goodwill Mission Express Bus came to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic Monday afternoon. It provides free internet, computer training, and job search assistance.

Event coordinator Eunice Bullecer said their goal is to bridge the digital gap for anyone in need.

"It allows us to venture out to some of our rural counties in our division so that we can provide services to those community members."

While attendance at Monday's event was low and rain fell throughout the day, the Marlin EDC director said they will continue to put on events like this in an attempt to help the community get connected.

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