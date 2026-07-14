MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — A new memorial at the Falls County Courthouse honors the 435 freedmen, women, and children who traveled from South Carolina to Falls County in 1867 to begin a new life.

Albert Manigo, who lived in Marlin for 27 years before moving to Waco, attended the Freedman's Memorial unveiling event over the weekend. He accepted a flag presented to him in honor of his grandfather, James Manigo, who served in the Civil War.

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Freedman's memorial unveiled at Falls County Courthouse to honor 435 freed people travelled to Falls County

"I'm glad I'm living to see this day and accept the flag for my granddad," Manigo said.

"It's very special because it showed me my roots back to my grandfather back in 1865. So it really means a lot to the city of Marlin and the Manigo family as well," Manigo said.

Sharon Styles and Angela Ross, along with many others, helped bring the memorial to life. What started as a personal journey to learn more about their own ancestors — the Shaw family — expanded into something much bigger. Years of research and a sister monument in South Carolina helped them uncover the names of hundreds of families who settled in Marlin.

Albert said he is extremely grateful for Styles and Ross's hard work.

"I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart, if it wasn't for you none of this would have ever happened," Manigo said.

Organizers are still looking for living descendants. If you think your family is connected, email Sharon Styles and Angela Ross via email at sharon.kay@sbxglobal.net and honey_bee_2001@yahoo.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

