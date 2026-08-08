Falls County deputies arrest robbery suspect after vehicle chases, foot pursuits

MARLIN, TEXAS (KXXV) — Falls County deputies arrested a robbery suspect Friday following two vehicle chases and multiple foot pursuits.

Heavily armed law enforcement conducted a high-risk warrant service operation and arrested Tydae Mayes in the 300 block of Bartlett Street in Marlin.

Mayes was wanted in McLennan County, Bell County and Falls County on felony charges including aggravated robbery.

According to the Falls County Sheriff's Office, one of the vehicle chases involved a stolen vehicle. Marlin Police, Falls County deputies, the Falls County District Attorney's Office, the Precinct 1 Constables, Texas State Troopers and game wardens all worked to bring him in.

Mayes was booked into the Falls County Jail.