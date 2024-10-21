Watch Now
Election Day 2024: Here's a list of sample ballots for your Central Texas & Brazos Valley counties

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Election Day is just around the corner, and 25 News has you covered with resources, information, and everything you need to know.

Below is a list of sample ballots for your Central Texas & Brazos Valley counties.

  • Bell County click here
  • Bosque County click here
  • Brazos County click here
  • Burleson County click here
  • Coryell County click here
  • Falls County click here
  • Freestone County click here
  • Grimes County click here
  • Hill County click here
  • Lampasas County click here
  • Leon County click here
  • McLennan County click here
  • Limestone County click here
  • Madison County click here
  • Milam County here
  • Mills County here
  • Robertson County here 
  • San Saba County here
  • Washington County here
