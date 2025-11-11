Districts in Central Texas adjusting school times for playoff participation this week

The high school football post-season is now underway, and playoff games start this week in Central Texas.

Bosqueville ISD announced schools will have a two-hour delayed start on Friday, November 14, though buses will run at their regular scheduled time. Students arriving early will be supervised by staff until the official start time of 10:00 a.m. The district says the delay will also students and staff to attend Thursday night's playoff game.

The Copperas Cove Independent School District will also implement a two-hour delay on Friday, November 14. The district says this is to ensure the safety of students and employees attending Thursday's playoff game. The game against DeSoto is the first playoff berth since 2018 for the Dawgs.

Temple ISD will release students early on Friday, ahead of the Wildcat's game against Duncanville set for 7:00 pm at Panther Stadium.