Crashes causing delays on I35 for travelers in both directions Friday morning

UPDATE. 9:30 a.m.:

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Waste Management truck hit a Freightliner semi-trailer parked on the shoulder of IH-35 in Bruceville-Eddy around 7:45 a.m. Friday. A Ford Bronco was also hit.

All three drivers were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waco.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL:

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, IH-35 northbound at mile marker 317, in Bruceville-Eddy is closed Friday morning due to a traffic crash. Delays could last up to four hours.

A separate crash on southbound IH 35 near Moonlight Drive has reduced the highway to one lane. A truck tractor semi-trailer crashed into the center barrier. TDPS says drivers should expect moderate to heavy delays throughout the morning commute.

