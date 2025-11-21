Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Crashes causing delays on I35 for travelers in both directions Friday morning

Traffic alert map Nov 21
25 News
Traffic alert map Nov 21
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE. 9:30 a.m.:
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Waste Management truck hit a Freightliner semi-trailer parked on the shoulder of IH-35 in Bruceville-Eddy around 7:45 a.m. Friday. A Ford Bronco was also hit.

All three drivers were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waco.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL:
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, IH-35 northbound at mile marker 317, in Bruceville-Eddy is closed Friday morning due to a traffic crash. Delays could last up to four hours.

A separate crash on southbound IH 35 near Moonlight Drive has reduced the highway to one lane. A truck tractor semi-trailer crashed into the center barrier. TDPS says drivers should expect moderate to heavy delays throughout the morning commute.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood