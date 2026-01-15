Suspicious fire launches burglary investigation in Coryell County

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Coryell County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a January grass fire and related burglary.

Investigators say on January 6 a suspicious grass fire on South State Highway 36 led them to a nearby house that had been burglarized. The house, near the 9700 block, was vacant.

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Coryell County Environmental Compliance Officer, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are now investigating and calling on the public for help.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 254-865-7201.