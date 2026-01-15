Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCoryell County

Actions

Suspicious fire launches burglary investigation in Coryell County

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Coryell County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a January grass fire and related burglary.

Investigators say on January 6 a suspicious grass fire on South State Highway 36 led them to a nearby house that had been burglarized. The house, near the 9700 block, was vacant.

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Coryell County Environmental Compliance Officer, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are now investigating and calling on the public for help.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 254-865-7201.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood