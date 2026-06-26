UPDATE: Several grassfires contained in Coryell County

UPDATE:

GFD and county fire units have cleared the area as of 5:25pm and an overhaul and mop-up has been completed on all of the fires, according to an updated Facebook post.

ORIGINAL:

Several grass/brush fires are now contained in Coryell County according to The Gatesville Fire Department but the public are still being asked to avoid the area.

In a Facebook post they said the fires are off West Hwy 84 between County Road 176 and FM 932. There is also a fire off FM 930 and FM 932 — adding "every fire department in the county is assisting on these fires."

There are currently no road closures at this time associated with these fires. However, law enforcement units are on scene assisting FD personnel.

They said fire department units will be on scene for a while with extensive overhaul/mop-up on each scene.

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