McGregor man killed in collision on FM 580 in Coryell County

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A McGregor man died Saturday in a two-vehicle collision on Farm-to-Market Road 580, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Alberto Anthony Lopez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2017 Chevrolet pickup collided with a 2018 Ford pickup towing a hay trailer.

DPS troopers said the Ford driver, a 68-year-old Belton man, was traveling eastbound when he attempted to turn left into a private driveway. The preliminary investigation shows the Ford driver was checking his mirror for approaching traffic but failed to yield right of way, turning into the path of Lopez's westbound Chevrolet.

Three passengers in Lopez's vehicle were transported to local hospitals with injuries. The crash remains under investigation