Gatesville's downtown area receives National Register Historic District designation

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Gatesville has officially received National Register Historic District designation for its downtown area, opening new opportunities for developers to access state and federal Historic Tax Credits for building rehabilitation projects.

The successful 2025 submission to the Texas Historical Commission and the National Park Service was done through collaboration between city staff and contracted partner Post Oak Preservation Solutions.

"The City is ready to assist downtown stakeholders with the next steps in revitalizing this vital area," Brad Hunt, Gatesville city manager, said in a statement.

Tax credits available for eligible properties

Developers can now utilize Historic Tax Credits to help offset rehabilitation costs for buildings designated as "Contributing" to the historic district. These properties are identified in the City's Historic District designation application maps.

The tax credit programs encourage preservation of original building materials, configurations, and appearance while adapting structures for modern use. Both state and federal historic tax credits follow the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation, which provide flexible guidelines allowing reviewers to evaluate each project individually.

The National Park Service offers technical guidance covering masonry restoration, ADA compliance for historic buildings, energy efficiency improvements, new construction, and other rehabilitation aspects.

City supports downtown development

To support the historic district achievement, Gatesville has implemented several infrastructure and support initiatives.

The city has repaved most streets surrounding the district and developed a Parks Master Plan including Raby Park rehabilitation and upgrades. Plans include repaving the courthouse square and installing informational and wayfinding signs throughout the district.

City officials have worked with several downtown developers over the past year, including Leon River Mercantile, L&M Clothing, Whitney's Barber Shop, and Maverick Exchange, with additional projects in progress or pending.

