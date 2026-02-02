'Essential to any strong community': Infrastructure upgrades ahead for Gatesville's water storage tank

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Improvements are ahead for the Hughes Elected Water Storage Tank in Gatesville.

Community Project Funding will provide $775,840 to support the tank's critical infrastructure.

“As we look at our infrastructure needs and the attendant cost to maintain and improve our services, this appropriation for the rehabilitation of the Hughes Elevated Storage Tank helps offset future rate increases for our water customers,” said Bradford Hunt, City Manager.

“Access to safe, reliable water is essential to any strong community,” said Congressman John Carter.

In the proposal for funding of the project, Congressman Carter noted the City Engineer had deemed the tank " to be on the brink of failure".

During the summer of 2025, the city accepted bids for"Coating Repair and Holes in Roof Plates" on the tank.