GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — A Gatesville woman returned home to find a burglar had kicked down her door and stolen a safe containing irreplaceable family heirlooms.

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Burglar armed with axe steals Gatesville woman's family heirlooms

Dora Aponte said she came home last Tuesday to discover the break-in. Surveillance footage showed the burglar kicked in her door about 45 minutes after she left.

"I left about 2:45. And my surveillance cameras say he kicked the door in at about 3:30, so 45 minutes later," Aponte said.

The burglar brought an axe and rummaged through her belongings before locating the safe.

"He came over and looked around where my safe was, and he found the safe, and he picked the camera off and moved the camera off the safe, and then just took the safe and then out the door he went," Aponte said.

The safe contained $2,500 worth of valuables, including a firearm, her mother's jewelry, and a necklace holding her brother's ashes. Aponte said some of the stolen items are worth more than money could buy.

"I'm pretty sad, you know, I would be happy if I could just get that ring back, with all my brothers and sisters stones on em. You know. And then I would feel… you know… at least a little bit vindicated, I guess you'd say," Aponte said.

After a friend shared the story on Facebook, Aponte learned that other residents in the area had reported similar incidents. Footage obtained from another Gatesville neighbor shows what appears to be a related burglary at their home.

"I hope they catch him before he hurts somebody," Aponte said.

Aponte said she found the safe lying empty in her front yard a few days after the break-in. We reached out to police to verify the identity of the burglar but have not yet heard back. We will provide an update as soon as one is available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

