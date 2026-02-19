Three Copperas Cove elementary schools earn top state rankings for third straight year

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Three Copperas Cove Independent School District elementary schools have been named to U.S. News & World Report's Best Elementary Schools list for the third consecutive year, highlighting the district's continued academic excellence.

House Creek Elementary, the district's first National Blue Ribbon School, ranked 402nd out of more than 6,000 elementary schools in Texas. The campus saw 68% of students score proficient or better in reading and 67% in math.

Martin Walker Elementary School, rated an "A" campus by the Texas Education Agency, came in at No. 583 in Texas. At Martin Walker, 64% of students scored proficient or better in reading and 62% in math.

Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School, a "B+" campus that earned five out of six distinctions from the TEA in 2025, was ranked 903rd. The school saw 57% of students score proficient or better in reading and 54% in math.

"Each of these campuses embodies a student-first approach to learning and this recognition proves that," Superintendent Dr. Brent Hawkins said. "This award is a testament to the work put in on a daily basis by every teacher, every administrator and every student on these campuses."

The district attributes much of its success to a focused early literacy initiative for all students from kindergarten through second grade, building a strong foundation in reading for every student. Through this approach, CCISD has found students learn better throughout their academic careers in any subject.

"If you can read, you learn anything," Hawkins said. "This approach at the elementary level has proven to be effective in student outcomes that extend far beyond state-mandated exams. We are glad to see the rest of the state take notice of how we innovate in the students' favor in Copperas Cove."

U.S. News & World Report's "Best Of" lists rank schools on their performance on state-required tests, graduation rates and how well they prepare students for high school. In state-required tests, the organization specifically looks at proficiency and performance in reading and math.

