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Texas DPS issues Amber Alert for missing 15-year-old girl from Copperas Cove

Texas DPS is asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Willow Chapman, last seen in Nolanville on Thursday.
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Texas DPS
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COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl from Copperas Cove.

Willow Chapman was last seen in the 1800 block of Caponier Street in Nolanville on Thursday.

Chapman is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 98 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants and carrying a black "Nightmare Before Christmas" backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Copperas Cove Police.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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