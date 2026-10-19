Texas DPS issues Amber Alert for missing 15-year-old girl from Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl from Copperas Cove.

Willow Chapman was last seen in the 1800 block of Caponier Street in Nolanville on Thursday.

Chapman is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 98 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants and carrying a black "Nightmare Before Christmas" backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Copperas Cove Police.

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