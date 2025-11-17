Infant's death leads to father's arrest in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The death of a child has led to an arrest in Copperas Cove.

Police say on November 11 officers responded to an unresponsive baby who was not breathing. At the time, the baby's father was the only adult at the Erby Avenue home.

An autopsy on the five-month-old infant found injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, leading investigators to issue an arrest warrant for the father, Kyle Matthew Steele.

Steele was arrested on November 14. His bond on the charge of injury to a child was set at $500,000.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be issued.

