Cove Theater in Copperas Cove announces closure

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The Cove Theater in Copperas Cove is shutting its doors.

Owners of the theater shared the update on social media this week, saying they will close the theater effective May 31.

The theater in downtown Copperas Cove is owned by the same people who own Herb & Earnie's and Main St. Mercantile. They've run the theater for the past five years.

In the statement, owners say, "Downtown Cove is full of potential with amazing business owners and we are proud of the role The Cove Theater played in that."