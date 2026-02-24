Copperas Cove police make multiple arrests in vehicle burglary investigation

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Copperas Cove police have arrested multiple people in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred throughout the city in December 2025.

Police say six adults and one juvenile are involved, resulting in 39 criminal charges. Those charges include burglary of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, and engaging in organized criminal activity. Three arrests have been made, and efforts are ongoing to take the remaining suspects into custody.

When patrol officers initially responded to reports of suspicious activity and vehicle burglaries, several suspects fled the area. Officers detained multiple individuals at the scene and began identifying those involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.