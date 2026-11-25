The City of Copperas Cove is preparing for the high-profile execution of Nidal Hasan at Fort Hood next week.

With the execution scheduled for Dec. 3, city officials said they are closely monitoring developments and have put measures in place to keep the community safe.

“At this time, no actionable threats specific to the City of Copperas Cove have been identified,” officials said.

City buildings will remain open as usual, and no service disruptions are expected.

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Officials said community members may see an increased law enforcement presence around town during the first week of December.

“While public gatherings, demonstrations, and potential traffic delays may occur in the region, City officials and emergency personnel have coordinated closely with local and regional partners and are prepared to respond, if needed. The safety and security of our residents remain our highest priority,” city officials said in a statement.

Officials are asking the community to stay alert and report anything suspicious.

The city plans to post updates on its website and Facebook page.