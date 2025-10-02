Copperas Cove launches pumpkin carving content for October

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — It's a sign of spooky season!
The Parks and Recreation Department for Copperas Cove is hosting a free online pumpkin carving contest through the month of October.
The winner will be announced on Halloween, and given four tickets to Breakfast with Santa.
Here are the city's guidelines:
- All ages
- No professional carvers, please
- One submission per family
- Submitter’s photo MUST be visible in the picture in order to be submitted in the contest
- Submissions accepted through Oct 29 at 11:59 CST
- Submit your carved pumpkin by posting a picture of it in the COMMENTS of this post