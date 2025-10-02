Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCoryell CountyCopperas Cove

Actions

Copperas Cove launches pumpkin carving content for October

Pumpkins
KXXV
Pumpkins
Posted

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — It's a sign of spooky season!

The Parks and Recreation Department for Copperas Cove is hosting a free online pumpkin carving contest through the month of October.

The winner will be announced on Halloween, and given four tickets to Breakfast with Santa.

Here are the city's guidelines:

  • All ages
  • No professional carvers, please
  • One submission per family
  • Submitter’s photo MUST be visible in the picture in order to be submitted in the contest
  • Submissions accepted through Oct 29 at 11:59 CST
  • Submit your carved pumpkin by posting a picture of it in the COMMENTS of this post
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood