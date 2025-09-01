Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Copperas Cove ISD cuts tax rate, approves $92M budget, adds dual credit options

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The Copperas Cove ISD Board of Trustees approved the tax rate and shared updates on several items during Thursday's and Sunday's meetings regarding finances and district improvements.

Financial & Tax Rate

• Tax rate lowered for 7th consecutive year
• No debt service taxes: district paid off 2005 bond funds on Aug. 15
• $92 million budget approved for fiscal year 2025-26
• Budget deficit significantly reduced

Staffing & Operations

• Employee raises provided for the first time in two years for all staff
• Staffing aligned with enrollment through studies and process improvements
• Overall salary costs decreased despite raises due to staffing adjustments
• Reduced spending on supplies and travel across district functions

Infrastructure & Programs

• New dual credit partnerships approved with Lamar Institute of Technology and Lamar State College-Port Arthur
• Child Nutrition reimbursement of $88,496.22 approved to cover negative student meal balances

Leadership Focus

• Process improvements implemented since current superintendent's arrival
• “Since my arrival as Superintendent, one thing that we have worked to do as an administration is improve our processes,” said Superintendent Dr. Brent Hawkins.

This was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

