Copperas Cove elementary school students dismissed early due to power issue on Tuesday morning

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Students at the Clements/Parsons Elementary School campus are being sent home early Tuesday morning due to a power issue at the school, Copperas Cove ISD said.

According to a message from the school district on Facebook, a blown transformer led to a power supply disruption. The elementary school is the only school within the district that is impacted.

Students are being dismissed early, and parents should look out for more information via email.

No additional details were immediately available.