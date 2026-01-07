Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Copperas Cove man killed in Wednesday morning crash in Coryell County

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Copperas Cove man died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on FM 116 in Coryell County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a 26-year-old man lost control of his Honda Civic while traveling at an unsafe speed southbound on FM 116, just before 7:00 a.m.

The Honda crossed into the northbound lane in front of a Nissan driven by 68-year-old Scott Blair Fraser of Copperas Cove. Fraser was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda driver was taken to a Temple hospital.

