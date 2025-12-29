Copperas Cove man killed in crash investigated as hit-and-run in Coryell County

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a hit and run crash in Coryell County.

The department says on December 26 a driver spotted a motorcycle rider off the road near Bea Powell Road, south of Grimes Crossing. Investigators identified the man as 63-year-old Benny Ray Manning of Copperas Cove. He died at the scene.

Troopers say because of the condition the of motorcycle the driver was struck by another vehicle and caused Manning to crash, but no other vehicles were at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.