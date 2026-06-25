College Station Grand Jury cleared a CSPD officer of criminal conduct in May shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station Grand Jury cleared a College Station police officer of any criminal conduct on Thursday following an officer-involved shooting last month.

Corporal Hunter Davis will now return to regular patrol duty.

On May 16, 2026, officers with the College Station Police Department responded to the Ivy Apartments in the 1300 block of Harvey Road for a report of a civil disturbance.

During their response, officers said they learned that a male suspect was actively threatening individuals and later shot a gun into an occupied apartment.

The first responding officer arrived on scene, engaged with the suspect, and an officer-involved shooting occurred, CSPD said in a press release Thursday.

Standard procedure followed and the four-year veteran of the department, was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the Grand Jury proceedings.

The Texas Rangers conducted an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Upon completion, the investigation was submitted to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office and presented to the Brazos County Grand Jury Thursday, June 25, 2026.

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