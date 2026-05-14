Central Texas Food Bank to merge with Waco's Shepherd's Heart

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Central Texas Food Bank announced Thursday it will merge with Shepherd's Heart on June 1, combining resources to expand food access in the Waco area and nine northern counties.

Shepherd's Heart has served as a nonprofit partner of the Central Texas Food Bank since 2010, helping thousands of residents access food and support services.

"Shepherd's Heart has served the Waco community with compassion and dedication for over a decade," said Sari Vatske, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. "By merging their programs into our operations and opening our new Waco facility, we will build on the impressive foundation they created."

The merger coincides with the Central Texas Food Bank's opening of a new 64,000-square-foot facility at 1402 Gholson Road this summer. The facility will include an on-site market, a benefits and emergency services center, a warehouse for food distribution, a commercial kitchen and workforce training programs.

Services will continue without interruption for families and older adults who rely on Shepherd's Heart programs, according to the announcement. Supporters and volunteers will have new opportunities to get involved at the Waco facility.

The Central Texas Food Bank serves 21 counties through direct programs and nearly 250 nonprofit partners, supporting more than 610,000 food-insecure individuals annually.