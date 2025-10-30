Central Texas families eager for school choice funding to begin

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texas families are lining up for school choice opportunities as the state prepares to offer financial aid for alternatives to public schooling starting next year.

Watch the full story here:

At Cultivate Academy in Temple, the curriculum focuses on agriculture education, offering both simple and advanced learning opportunities.

Agriculture instructor Lenny West teaches students about growing sunflower microgreens, while student Zenaya Abraham reads to fellow students about garden creatures like hummingbirds. Advanced subjects cover topics like holistic management frameworks for farmers.

"I can send my kids off to public school. I should be able to send them to a school that I really want them to be in," parent Lyric Williams said.

The academy represents a welcome alternative to public school for parents like Lyric Williams. The $6,600 annual tuition has kept her away so far, but she says school choice finally makes it possible to enroll her children.

"So I can send them and know that they're getting those morals and values that I'm teaching at home, I know that it's supported when I send them to school," Williams said.

Since the state legislature passed its Education Savings Accounts program, parents have been inquiring about options, hoping state support can help them provide their children with the education they want rather than conventional public schools.

"To have the option to say 'hey, yeah, this can be an option and we will pay this much towards your kid to do this, yes, they're very interested," said Travis Collins, agriculture and math instructor at Cultivate Academy.

The state comptroller's office is still working to create a list of approved vendors and schools, which was originally targeted to be finished two weeks ago. Advocates are eager to demonstrate Texas school choice in action.

"We're able to bust those myths, correct those misunderstandings that this is a tax break for rich white families or private religious schools. As families are able to access those funds, we'll be able to show that," said Rep. Hillary Hickland, who represents House District 55 in Temple.

The application window for Texas school choice doesn't open until early next year, but the comptroller's office has already received 15,000 signups from schools, parents and others wanting to be involved.

Williams says it's about time for these options.

Parents say today's world will require children to become more creative thinkers, and state help to make that happen is crucial.

