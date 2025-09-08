Central Texas commemorates 9/11 with special events, ceremonies

CENTRAL TEXAS — Neighborhoods across Central Texas host ceremonies and events on Thursday to commemorate the September 11, 2001 terror attacks that killed 2,977 people.

Killeen ISD

Freedom Walk

Thursday, 9:30 a.m.

Harker Heights High School

Temple

First Responder Ceremony

Thursday, 8:30 a.m.

Central Fire Station - 210 N 3rd St

Waco

Fire Department Observance Ceremonies

Thursday, all Waco fire stations

• 7:40 am – All stations will pull their machines outside.

• 7:46 am – A general alarm will be sounded, and all firefighters will stand at attention to observe a moment of silence to remember when the first tower was struck.

• 8:03 am – A general alarm will be sounded, and all firefighters will stand at attention to observe a moment of silence to remember when the second tower was struck.

• 8:37 am – Dispatch will announce over the radio that all firefighters will stand at attention to observe a moment of silence to remember when the Pentagon was struck.

• 9:03 am – Dispatch will announce over the radio that all firefighters will stand at attention to observe a moment of silence to remember when the plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Bryan-College Station

Remembrance Ceremony

Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial, 3101 Harvey Rd.

Baylor

Stair Climb

Thursday, 5:30 a.m.

McLane Stadium

