Central Texas commemorates 9/11 with special events, ceremonies

CENTRAL TEXAS — Neighborhoods across Central Texas host ceremonies and events on Thursday to commemorate the September 11, 2001 terror attacks that killed 2,977 people.
Killeen ISD
Freedom Walk
Thursday, 9:30 a.m.
Harker Heights High School
Temple
First Responder Ceremony
Thursday, 8:30 a.m.
Central Fire Station - 210 N 3rd St
Waco
Fire Department Observance Ceremonies
Thursday, all Waco fire stations
• 7:40 am – All stations will pull their machines outside.
• 7:46 am – A general alarm will be sounded, and all firefighters will stand at attention to observe a moment of silence to remember when the first tower was struck.
• 8:03 am – A general alarm will be sounded, and all firefighters will stand at attention to observe a moment of silence to remember when the second tower was struck.
• 8:37 am – Dispatch will announce over the radio that all firefighters will stand at attention to observe a moment of silence to remember when the Pentagon was struck.
• 9:03 am – Dispatch will announce over the radio that all firefighters will stand at attention to observe a moment of silence to remember when the plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Bryan-College Station
Remembrance Ceremony
Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial, 3101 Harvey Rd.
Baylor
Stair Climb
Thursday, 5:30 a.m.
McLane Stadium
- Participants can choose between 2,071 steps – the exact number first responders climbed when saving lives that day.