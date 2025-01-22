Central Texas 8-year-old's life changed by cochlear implant technology

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Eight-year-old Jaasiel Robledo now has the gift of hearing thanks to the cochlear implant. He was born with a congenital condition that had him hard of hearing, and now, nothing is holding him back.



As of July 2022, more than 65,000 cochlear implants have been implemented in children, giving them the gift of sound for a lifetime

In October 2024, Jaasiel had the cochlear implant put in place, hearing his mother's voice clearly for the first time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Central Texas eight-year-old Jassiel Robledo is enjoying his new cochlear implant after years of living with impaired hearing.

“It was a little scary because I thought I was dead," Robledo said.

He has Microtia, a congenital condition from birth causing malformation of the ear.

Robledo faced many challenges growing up — relying on speech therapy, reading lips and having a BAHA, or bone-anchored hearing aid.

“It was happy because I can hear," Robledo said.

His family calls him their little warrior — and for good reason.

His message to Central Texas neighbors who might need a cochlear implant is: don't be afraid.

“Trust the process and trust the doctors," Robledo said.