Central Texas 8-year-old's life changed by cochlear implant technology

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Eight-year-old Jaasiel Robledo now has the gift of hearing thanks to the cochlear implant. He was born with a congenital condition that had him hard of hearing, and now, nothing is holding him back.
- As of July 2022, more than 65,000 cochlear implants have been implemented in children, giving them the gift of sound for a lifetime
- In October 2024, Jaasiel had the cochlear implant put in place, hearing his mother's voice clearly for the first time.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Central Texas eight-year-old Jassiel Robledo is enjoying his new cochlear implant after years of living with impaired hearing.
“It was a little scary because I thought I was dead," Robledo said.
He has Microtia, a congenital condition from birth causing malformation of the ear.
Robledo faced many challenges growing up — relying on speech therapy, reading lips and having a BAHA, or bone-anchored hearing aid.
In October 2024, he recieved his first cochlear implant, hearing his mother’s voice clearly for the first time.
“It was happy because I can hear," Robledo said.
His family calls him their little warrior — and for good reason.
His message to Central Texas neighbors who might need a cochlear implant is: don't be afraid.
“Trust the process and trust the doctors," Robledo said.