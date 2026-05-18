Deadly 3-vehicle crash kills 5 on US Highway 281 in Marble Falls

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXXV) — Five people died in a three-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 281 in Marble Falls on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 3100 block of South U.S. Highway 281, according to the Marble Falls Police Department.

Police said an 80-year-old Antonio Lara of Lago Vista was driving a black Nissan pickup truck northbound on South U.S. Highway 281 when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes.

The Nissan first sideswiped a white BMW hatchback, causing minor damage.

The Nissan then hit a silver Hyundai hatchback head-on. 50-year-old Roxanne Mowrey, 55-year-old Ron Dykes, and two girls ages 3 and 5, were killed. The driver of the Nissan also died.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.