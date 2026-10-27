Three in custody on charges related to injured infant, Burleson County officials say

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says three people are in custody on charges related to child abuse, and an infant remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officials were first called to an emergency regarding a child choking on October 21. When they arrived, they found the child, who was stabilized and airlifted to Scott and White Hospital in Temple in critical condition.

Responding deputies saw “several signs of severe, potentially life-threatening injuries to the child’s body,” and an investigation was opened.

The child’s mother and father were arrested on charges including child endangerment and injury.

A judge has since added additional charges in the case, with both still in custody on bonds of at least $200,000.

The child’s grandfather was also later arrested on multiple charges, including child endangerment and failure to report.

Officials say the child remains hospitalized and “the road ahead is expected to be long.” The child is conscious and alert.

The investigation is ongoing.

