Burleson County sheriff warns of suspicious white van after men approached child near Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Texas — The Burleson County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a suspicious white van after two men reportedly approached and followed a child walking home from a mailbox Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the Somerville area after someone reported the incident. The child ran away and was not hurt.

The sheriff's office described the men as white with brown hair. A neighbor also reported seeing the same van later in the day.

Anyone with information or security video of a white van in the Somerville area is asked to contact the Burleson County Sheriff's Office.

Officials are also encouraging parents to talk to their children about what to do if approached by a stranger. Recommendations include:

- Establishing a family code word - Encouraging kids to walk in groups - Teaching children to remember details of suspicious vehicles

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