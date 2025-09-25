Brazos Valley team forfeits remainder of 2025 district play

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The District 13-2A Division II executive committee has announced Snook football is forfeited for the rest of the season.

Snook athletic director and head football coach Nolan Lanham confirmed the forfeit and provided this statement:

"Snook has made the tough decision to drop from a Varsity level and field a Junior Varsity team for the remainder of the season. This comes after careful consideration and is a tough decision, but based on the number and severity of previous injuries and out of an abundance of caution for our current players we feel it is the best interest of Snook ISD for the change to be made. We realize this is an inconvenience for the other schools in our district, but I would like to thank the members of District 13-2A for their professionalism throughout this transition." - Nolan Lanham, Snook AD and head football coach

Last season, Snook's only win was a 2-0 victory against McDade.

The McDade Bulldogs are also forfeiting the remainder of its district schedule for 2025.