Bryan man arrested after assaulting officer during trespass investigation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — 60-year-old Eugene Rodger Carney was arrested after assaulting a College Station police officer while being investigated for criminal trespass at Grand Station Entertainment.

Officers made contact with Carney, who police say became agitated and ultimately attempted to reenter the business after being told he was no longer welcome. As the officers attempted to detain him, Carney began punching an officer in the head multiple times.

He was taken into custody on charges of assault of a public servant, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

College Station police say the officer sustained minor injuries.