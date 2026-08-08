Bryan ISD community rally at Merrill Green Stadium gets students ready for new school year

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Bryan ISD community is rallying at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan to get students prepped and ready for the new school year.

Bryan ISD Community Prep Ralley

The event features food trucks, drinks, and music, with community members coming together to support their neighbors and celebrate students ahead of the first day of school.

"We love that they celebrate all of the students, and they come out here and they rally up the public and they make sure that they see what Bryan ISD is doing and we really believe in them and their mission," Andy De La Cruz said.

The rally also serves as an introduction to high school life for incoming freshmen.

"So to get all the new freshmen and fishes out here to experience a really big event for like their first really day here, it's a great idea," Kyle Esco said.

"Fireworks, you know, ski, we, I think we do some like chants in our songs. It's a great way to get everybody excited," Carter Wiggins said.

Bryan ISD's first official day of school is on August 12th.