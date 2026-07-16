Bryan-College Station residents share storm concerns as flooding impacts roads and construction

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Residents describe drainage problems, vehicle damage risks, and safety worries following recent storms in the Bryan-College Station area.

BCS residents reactions and impact of recent storms

Residents in Bryan-College Station are feeling the effects of recent storms, with flooding concerns ranging from poor road drainage to vehicle damage — and at least one major construction project temporarily shut down for worker safety.

While most severe weather stayed north of the area, neighborhoods have seen an increase in rainy days. Some residents say their streets are struggling to handle the runoff.

"Some of the roads are not good for getting the rainwater off the street. It kind of pulls up, especially next to my house. It's at the bottom of a hill, basically, so all the surrounding streets just kind of pull down into the irrigation. And it does not go very well," College Station resident Cameron Dion said.

Vehicle damage is another concern on resident's minds.

"I've worried a couple of times. I drive a truck, but I have a couple of friends that drive stuff that's lower to the ground. And a couple of years back I had a friend lose a vehicle to the flooding actually over by the woodlands," College Station resident Jackson Briscoe said.

Others are tracking the situation online and calling on the city to act.

"Videos on TikTok of the flooding being so bad people are getting stranded, cars being left on the side of the road. Obviously that's never good. That's never safe. So hopefully the the city can take a look at some of those roads and get those patched up," Dion said.

In Northgate, construction workers on a massive 24-story student housing project said Wednesday was their first day back on the job after the project was put on hold for worker safety during the storms. College Station Parks and Recreation reported no storm damage to parks at this time.

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