Brazos Valley Bombers seek new host families in Navasota ahead of the team's 20th anniversary season

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — The Brazos Valley Bombers are gearing up for their 20th season of baseball in a new city, and the team is looking for new host families in the Navasota area.

Brazos Valley Bombers 20 year celebration

The team's home opener is set for June 2, with the full schedule to be released in the coming days. As the team prepares to play at Navasota High School, they are seeking local families to house players for the summer.

Mike Phillips hosted players for 15 years and said the experience is more than worth it.

"Such a great time to spend with them and a great time to go out to the ballpark, have an excuse to go out and really have somebody to get behind and, and just, you know, embrace the fact that you're really having an impact. And again, we still hear from these guys that from 2008 and 2009, the relationships last much longer than just that summer," Phillips said.

"We got to know guys that just graduated and became great humans in their own life and had families and kids, and we've got Bomber grandkids, and we still keep up with probably more than half of those guys pretty regularly," Phillips said.

To celebrate two decades of baseball, the Bombers are debuting a 20th-anniversary crest that will be featured on jerseys and merchandise. The team will also host 20 promotional nights, including the return of Thirsty Thursday and a ballpark-wide toast before the first pitch on opening day.

Additionally, the Bombers have partnered with Revel XP, Aggie Athletics' official fan experience partner, to elevate the ballpark experience for fans.

Those interested in becoming a host family can visit the Bombers website or email Haley@BVBombers.com for more information.

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