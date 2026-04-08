Texas Governor to participate in Texas A&M Semiconductor Institute facility groundbreaking

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Governor Greg Abbott is set to speak Thursday afternoon at the future site of the Texas A&M Semiconductor Institute facility. Abbott will deliver remarks and break ground at the site in Bryan.

The facility will be located on the Texas A&M-RELLIS Campus.

Semiconductors are used to make computer chips, which can be found in almost everything from our phones to our laptops and even our cars.

The Governor will be joined by Representative Paul Dyson, The Texas A&M University System Chancellor Glenn Hegar, A&M System Regent Jay Graham, and Texas A&M Semiconductor Institute Inaugural Director Dr. Steve E. Putna.