Texas A&M Regents approve building of Aplin Center: What is it?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Hospitality, retail, and food sciences take center stage for the newly-approved Aplin Center at Texas A&M University.

University regents approved building the center Thursday, with plans to feature teaching labs and venues for viticulture & enology, fermentation, coffee roasting, product development, sensory evaluation, meat & food science, retail and hospitality operations.

“This one’s going to be as popular as Beaver Nuggets,” said Robert Albritton, chairman of the Board of Regents.

The new center, with an approved construction cost of $225 million, will sit between Wellborn Road, John Kimbrough Boulevard and Olsen Boulevard.

Work is set to being in September, with completion estimated for February 2028.

