Texas A&M professor on suspension following arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A report connected to claims made at the University of Texas at Austin has led to the arrest of a Texas A&M University employee.

Documents show Russell T. Johns was taken into custody on an indecent exposure charge earlier this month.

Johns is listed on the Texas A&M University website as a Professor of Petroleum Engineering.

According to Brazos County Jail records, TAMU Police were the arresting agency on August 13.

A university spokesperson provided 15 ABC with this statement: