Texas A&M professor on suspension following arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A report connected to claims made at the University of Texas at Austin has led to the arrest of a Texas A&M University employee.
Documents show Russell T. Johns was taken into custody on an indecent exposure charge earlier this month.
Johns is listed on the Texas A&M University website as a Professor of Petroleum Engineering.
According to Brazos County Jail records, TAMU Police were the arresting agency on August 13.
A university spokesperson provided 15 ABC with this statement:
He was hired after the alleged incident but before the arrest. For your context, he was not an employee at the time, and the university had no knowledge of the allegation when he was hired. He has never taught and is currently on suspension.