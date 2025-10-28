Texas A&M is losing the only head soccer coach it's ever had

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The only head coach in Texas A&M soccer history is stepping down.

G Guerrieri announced his retirement on Tuesday, after 33 seasons leading the Aggieland team.

With 523 career wins, Guerrieri ranks fifth all-time in Division I coaching victories.

“I’ve had the pleasure to work with some of the best human beings you’ll ever come across. That includes my gratitude for being able to work alongside incredible coaches and support staff,” Guerrieri said.

Guerrieri guided Texas A&M to 18 conference championships.

A timeline for his replacement has not been announced.