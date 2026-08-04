Texas A&M, Buc-ee's launch co-Branded merchandise line

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Texas A&M University and Buc-ee's have launched their first co-branded merchandise collection, marking a new chapter in the relationship between the university and the iconic Texas travel center chain founded by an Aggie alumnus.

The initial product, a co-branded T-shirt, became available Sunday at 20 Buc-ee's locations across Texas, including the Hillsboro and Temple locations. They can also be purchased at the Barnes & Noble bookstore on Texas A&M's College Station campus.

The collaboration builds on the connection between the university and Buc-ee's founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, a 1980 Texas A&M graduate who has contributed $60 million toward the Aplin Center currently under construction on campus.

Earlier this year, Texas A&M became the first university to sell Buc-ee's products on campus, offering more than 45 of the brand's popular items at campus locations. The co-branded merchandise extends that relationship to select Buc-ee's stores.

"Buc-ee's was built by an Aggie who turned hospitality, retail and customer experience into something people go out of their way to be part of," Texas A&M President Susan Ballabina said.

The partnership connects to the university's plans for the Aplin Center, which will combine academic programs with industry partners to create hands-on learning opportunities for students studying hospitality, retail, food innovation, merchandising, marketing and customer experience.

Additional products are planned to coincide with Texas A&M's 150th anniversary celebration.