COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M baseball dominated Stephen F. Austin 14-1 at Blue Bell Park, fueled by a historic sixth inning that saw the Aggies score 10 runs — nine of them with two outs.

Texas A&M baseball scores 10 runs in sixth inning to run-rule SFA, 14-1

The Aggies wasted no time getting on the board. A Graham Grahovac triple, a Jake Duer single and a wild pitch gave Texas A&M a 3-0 lead after the first inning.

The real damage came in the sixth. With two outs and one run already across, the Aggies unloaded on the Lumberjacks — rattling off 5 hits, 5 walks and 2 home runs to push the lead to 14-1.

Head coach Michael Early said the key to the big inning was staying locked in on every pitch.

"Keep playing pitch to pitch every out, every pitch. I mean that's the definition of it right there. So I'm not sure how I missed that, but, yeah, I mean awesome inning," Early said.

Juan Vargas and Clayton Freshcorn closed out the seventh inning to secure the run-rule victory, moving the Aggies to 15-1 on the season.

Texas A&M will look to carry the momentum into Norman for their first SEC series against Oklahoma.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

