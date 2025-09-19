'Now is that time': Departing President of Texas A&M University issues statement

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Mark A. Welsh III, who steps down from his role as President of Texas A&M University on Friday, issued a statement.

Chancellor Glenn Hegar and the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents confirmed the move in a press release shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Welsh will officially step down Friday at 5 p.m. following a viral video confrontation over course content and the firing of a professor, marking another change in leadership for students at the university.

Members of the Aggie Family,





Howdy! When I was first appointed as President of Texas A&M University, I told then Chancellor John Sharp and our Board of Regents that I would serve as well as I possibly could until it was time for someone else to take over. Over the past few days, it’s become clear that now is that time. On many occasions, I’ve told people that serving as President of this great university for even a minute is an incredible privilege. Doing it for two years has been a remarkable gift.







My sincere thanks to Chancellors John Sharp and Glenn Hegar, along with the members of our Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, for giving me that opportunity.







Thanks to my friends and colleagues who serve as members of the university cabinet, superbly leading all the mission areas that give our campuses life and meaning. Thanks to our deans, department heads, world-class faculty and staff, dedicated coaches, administrators and contractors who make those mission areas successful and serve so many, so well, each and every day.







And a special thanks to our unbelievable students. You make this university whole. You give it a pulse. You bring it light. Thank you for constantly reminding me that living our Core Values lays the foundation for a life of value. Thanks for showing me that respecting others is the front door to a respected life. Thanks for teaching me that the Aggie Honor Code is simply a calling to a life of honor. And thanks for proving, over and over again, that the 12th Man is an exceptional training program for the Aggie Network.







Most importantly, thanks to Texas A&M University. I will always see you as a shining city on a hill; a wonderful place that welcomed Betty and me into its family; a place that shaped our children, and now our grandchildren, in a wonderful, values-based way; a place where history, tradition, pride, legacy and belief in something bigger than yourself swirl around you as you walk the campus. You have always inspired me … and I’m gonna miss you.







Thank YOU and Gig ’em!

Moving forward, the Board of Regents will start the national search for a permanent president. In the meantime, the university will appoint an interim president.

The student government is encouraging people to gather Friday in honor of Welsh.