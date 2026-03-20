Majority of appointments made to Texas A&M's new Faculty Advisory Council

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University is moving forward with the creation of a Faculty Advisory Council.

On Friday, Interim President Tommy Williams announced the appointment of 17 faculty members, including one from each college and school at the university. According to the timeline, selections will be made by April 3.

They will take effect on September 1 and be in place for the 2026-27 academic year. The council is tapped with providing guidance to the president on academic program related matters.

Presidential Appointees:



Ashutosh Agrawal, Professor, School of Engineering Medicine

Ergun Akleman, Professor, College of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts

Fatima Alshbool, Associate Professor, Pharmacy Practice, Irma Lerma Rangel College of Pharmacy

Adam Barry, Professor and Department Head, Health Behavior, School of Public Health

Thomas Blasingame, Professor and Department Head, Petroleum Engineering, College of Engineering

Brittany Bounds, Instructional Associate Professor, History, College of Arts and Sciences and Texas A&M University at Qatar

Mark Burge, Professor, School of Law

Danny Davis, Professor of the Practice and Director of the Graduate Certificate in Homeland Security, The Bush School of Government and Public Service

Tamy Frank-Cannon, Clinical Associate Professor, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Sue Rajan, Clinical Assistant Professor, College of Dentistry

Anjel Helms, Associate Professor, Entomology, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Shelley Holliday, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, College of Architecture

Andrew Loring, Clinical Associate Professor and Associate Director, Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute, Mays Business School

Daniel Pugh, Professor of the Practice, Educational Administration and Human Resource Development, College of Education and Human Development

Mark Sicilio, Clinical Associate Professor and Associate Department Head, Naresh K. Vashisht College of Medicine

Eric Stratton, Lecturer, College of Nursing

Grace Townsend, Instructional Associate Professor and Director of Chemistry Labs, Foundational Sciences, College of Marine Sciences and Maritime Studies and Texas A&M University at Galveston

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents authorized creating the council back in August 2025.