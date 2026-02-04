Fired after gender identity lesson, professor sues Texas A&M, arguing her free speech rights were violated

Months after Texas A&M fired a professor over a gender identity lesson, she is suing the university, alleging administrators knowingly violated her free speech and due process rights to appease political critics.

In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Houston, former A&M lecturer Melissa McCoul added new details to how her firing unfolded.

McCoul’s lawsuit says Gov. Greg Abbott’s chief of staff contacted then-university President Mark A. Welsh III to press for her termination and that Provost Alan Sams was told by his supervisors not to give her a required hearing beforehand.

McCoul ComplaintDownload

McCoul, who had worked for the university since 2017, said in a statement that she would never have conceived of suing a year ago, describing teaching at A&M as her “dream job.”

“There’s no satisfaction in doing this, only sadness,” she said. “I had hoped to keep doing that work for many years to come. Despite how I was treated, I still love the institution, my former colleagues, and the students of A&M. I hope that this lawsuit will cause the University to think twice about treating others similarly.”

McCoul sued the Texas A&M University System, the nine regents, Chancellor Glenn Hegar, Welsh, interim President Tommy Williams and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs James Hallmark.

She is asking a judge to declare that she did not violate any law or university policy by teaching about gender identity and “was, instead, terminated for exercising her academic freedom guaranteed under the First Amendment.”

McCoul is also seeking reinstatement to her position and punitive damages, back pay and other restitution. She was on year two of a three-year contract when she was fired in September.

The firing came after state Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian, posted on X a video a student secretly recorded of McCoul teaching about gender identity in a summer children’s literature class. The student had confronted her, arguing the lesson violated President Donald Trump’s executive order.

There is no law against teaching about gender identity. In the lawsuit, McCoul said the children’s literature course was “not intended as an overview of books that educators or parents might read with or to children” but “as a lens through which various aspects of society are examined.”

In the months since the firing, A&M and other public universities in Texas have reviewed course offerings and, in some instances, cancelled courses or limited course content that could be seen as controversial.

A&M passed a policy prohibiting courses from “advocating race or gender ideology, or topics related to sexual orientation or gender identity” except in certain non-core or graduate courses that are reviewed, shown to serve a “necessary educational purpose” and approved in writing by a president at the system’s 12 campuses.

“Dr. McCoul’s firing was the canary in the coal mine for Texas A&M University,” Brian Evans, president of the American Association of University Professors Texas Conference, said in a statement. “They had a chance to stand up to the politicians seeking to meddle in Texas universities, and instead they caved.”

McCoul is a member of AAUP and the American Federation of Teachers, which are covering her legal fees.

A&M and the governor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Texas Tribune partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.

Disclosure: Texas A&M University and Texas A&M University System have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.